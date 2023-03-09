© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.03.08 The Ukraine war made Xi realize the US and Europe are deeply divided. He believe it's a good opportunity to have a final showdown with the US and the West, and he can defeat the US. He wishfully thinks the traitors of US will help him to convince the US government to sign another economic deal with the CCP.
俄乌战争让习近平发现美、欧之间的内部争执很大，使中共有机可乘，准备和美、欧及西方世界拼死一战，习近平并侥幸地认为卖美贼会促成美国和中共再一次达成二三十年的贸易协议。