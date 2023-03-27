Treasury Secretary Battle: Gallatin vs Yellen (and everyone else?)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They sure don’t make Secretaries of the Treasury like they used to. That becomes obvious the moment you compare the views of Albert Gallatin - who served under both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison - vs Janet Yellen - or anyone else in modern times, for that matter.
Path to Liberty: March 27, 2023