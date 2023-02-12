BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Grassworks 2023 Grazing Season Health Issues For Ruminants
Pigeon River Farm
Pigeon River Farm
52 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 02/12/2023

Speaker Dr. Brickner DVM discusses dealing with problems related to grazing in ruminants, specifically cows and sheep. Dr. Brickner's DVM covers topics that frequently come up or that they had to deal with in their previous practice. The problems discussed include plant-related problems during the grazing season, such as nitrate poisoning, prussic acid poisoning, grass tetany, and bloat. Bloat is a buildup of gas in the animal's rumen and can cause pressure on the diaphragm, leading to suffocation. Dr. Brickner's DVM describes the diagnosis and treatment of bloat and emphasizes the importance of observing the level of breathing distress in the animal. Grassworks.org 2023 Conference Chula Vista Resort Wisconsin Dells, WI Friday, Feb 3rd, Morning from 10 to 11 AM

Keywords
grazing sheepgrazing cattlecattle health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy