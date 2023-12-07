DOCTOR Lee Vliet and ATTORNEY Todd Callender with INTEL on the BORDER, JABS, and GET PREPARED.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meri interviews Attorney Todd Callender who was the Attorney who blew the WHISTLE on what was happening in the MILITARY with the Jabs and Dr. Lee Vliet who is a true PATRIOT and WARRIOR Doctor.
Dr. Vliet started the non profit TRUTH FOR HEALTH FOUNDATION and is helping VAXX injured patients. They are sounding the ALARM to get prepared for what's AHEAD and stay STRONG.
