Are Christians the True Friends of Israel?

Tom: Dave, as we mentioned last week, the majority of Jewish people—practically all, you could say—make no distinction between Catholics and evangelicals, which leads to some serious misunderstandings.





Dave: Tom, as we mentioned last week, one of the biggest complaints that Jewish people have against Christians, or Christianity, is that it was the Christians that persecuted them down through the centuries. Hitler was a Christian, wasn’t he? Well he was never excommunicated from the Catholic Church; neither was Mussolini, so they have a misperception that Catholics are Christians. Now, you can’t call yourself a Christian unless you follow the teaching and example of Jesus Christ, unless you follow the Bible and the gospel, and the Catholic Church—we won’t get into a big doctrinal thing about that—but the Catholic Church openly says it does not just go by the Bible, it goes by church tradition, as well. And as you know, an ex-Catholic, tradition is on the same level as the Bible.





