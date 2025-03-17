Enforcing a Parenting Agreement If One Parent Does Not Comply

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is your co-parent ignoring a legally binding parenting agreement? In Ontario, there are legal steps you can take to enforce parenting schedules, child support, and visitation rights.
📌 Steps to Enforce a Parenting Agreement:
✔ Document the violations (missed visitations, unpaid child support).
✔ Attempt communication to resolve disputes.
✔ Seek mediation to avoid court involvement.
✔ File a Motion to Enforce if violations persist.
✔ Use the Family Responsibility Office (FRO) to collect unpaid child support.
⚖️ Protect your parenting rights and ensure compliance with court orders.
📞 Need legal advice? Call (416) 519-0699 for assistance.
🔗 Learn more: https://divorceoffice.ca/tips-for-drafting-a-parenting-agreement-after-divorce/