BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stew Peters | Never Before Seen: J6er Interviews With Video From Inside D.C. Gulag
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
83 views • 07/03/2023

Stew Peters | Never Before Seen: J6er Interviews With Video From Inside D.C. Gulag & Begs Congress To Act


Watch this never before seen interview from inside a D.C. gulag.

J6er Ryan Samsel is here to talk about his J6 political persecution and why Republicans won’t help.


In March 2021, two months into his detention, Ryan was savagely beaten by a prison guard while zip-tied up and helpless.


That beating has left Ryan with a host of health problems, exacerbated by other pre-existing health issues.


Thanks to the beating, Ryan lost vision in one eye, suffered an acute kidney injury, fractured his orbital floor, and broke his nose.


It’s been two and half years and Ryan still hasn’t been given a speedy trial.

Ryan recently sent this petition to House members Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan.


Ryan has been trying to reach out to Congressman Matt Gaetz and a staffer told him to ‘take it up with the judge”.


Why won’t Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene help Ryan Samsel?

Ryan has been placed in a cell block with members of the Bloods street gang.

This means he gets assaulted daily.


By not responding and helping Ryan Samsel politicians like Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and MTG are displaying weakness.


They are playing their part and are not unlike actors in Hollywood.

Americans have got to wake up and take action to save this country and fight tyranny.


Why won’t the Republican controlled House find out exactly who Ray Epps is?

The U.S. Government continues to arguably be the most corrupt country in the world.


To donate to Ryan Samsel go to https://www.givesendgo.com/G2EXA

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keywords
stew petershuman abuseinhumane conditionsj6jan 6 prisonersryan samseldc gulag
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy