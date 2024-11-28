Alesha Dixon and Madeleine Spencer for Debenhams on How To Gift Perfumes | FashionTV | FTV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ethereal Blossom
A delicate fusion of jasmine, lily, and a whisper of citrus, evoking the serenity of a blooming spring garden. Perfect for those who seek elegance in simplicity.
Velvet Oud
A luxurious blend of smoky oud, warm amber, and a touch of vanilla, creating a mysterious and captivating allure.
Citrus Serenade
A vibrant medley of bergamot, lemon zest, and fresh green herbs, designed for a burst of energy and freshness.
Golden Noir
A seductive mix of dark patchouli, rich sandalwood, and golden honey. The fragrance lingers with notes of sensuality and sophistication.
Ocean Whisper
Crisp marine notes intertwined with hints of sea salt, driftwood, and a subtle floral undertone. A refreshing escape to the seaside.