Alesha Dixon and Madeleine Spencer for Debenhams on How To Gift Perfumes | FashionTV | FTV
Sanjaysmith
Sanjaysmith
2 followers
0
3 views • 6 months ago

  • Ethereal Blossom
    A delicate fusion of jasmine, lily, and a whisper of citrus, evoking the serenity of a blooming spring garden. Perfect for those who seek elegance in simplicity.

  • Velvet Oud
    A luxurious blend of smoky oud, warm amber, and a touch of vanilla, creating a mysterious and captivating allure.

  • Citrus Serenade
    A vibrant medley of bergamot, lemon zest, and fresh green herbs, designed for a burst of energy and freshness.

  • Golden Noir
    A seductive mix of dark patchouli, rich sandalwood, and golden honey. The fragrance lingers with notes of sensuality and sophistication.

  • Ocean Whisper
    Crisp marine notes intertwined with hints of sea salt, driftwood, and a subtle floral undertone. A refreshing escape to the seaside.

    • Keywords
    perfumedriftwoodfloral
