M31 Andromeda Mem Ma: This Place is a Perpetual Holocaust. Slave to the Dracos

SOURCES: Lalita Karoli "M31 Andromeda Mem Ma" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXjzs4U8Epk

[email protected] - Only sovereigns are accepted for astrology sessions

She is now on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZnS9dVw3LXcs

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@lalitakaroli3068/videos





Baphomet egregore that was created by using the head of John the Baptist and combining it with Sophia Achmouth to create a “wisdom” device to pull the energy of the archons down into a form that is forced to do the bidding of the El itEs. The inverse realm of the matrix has been activated by an anti female and anti male transvestite priesthood which is attempting to “break the universe”. This is the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvjMU60U2Uw





The Andromeda chained woman was the galaxy this realm was part of and it was pulled in a similar fashion by repeatedly sodomizing Taurus ♉️ the Bull and slitting its throat while a man ejaculates. The blood rite represents Perseus the Harvester seizing Andromeda and sodomizing her pregnant Sister Medusa (also in Taurus)and using her blood to turn the former “gods” the Titans to stone. Every stone monument in the realm has this story. See my video Eridanus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUGnI_eP078

• Eridanus: Crossing over the Great Riv... Crossing “the great river” in the galaxy and being dragged into the Orion arm… as slaves for the Draco.





REFERENCES:

niish: "The Cosmic Salon (podcast)" https://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-n5fyu-21289461

Tracy R. Twyman: "Genuflect" https://www.docdroid.net/HY9xwUP/genuflect-2017-2-pdf

Tracy R. Twyman: "The Cutting of the Orm" https://tinyurl.com/h3ff9sjt

Ana Maria Mihalcea books https://tinyurl.com/4v353597

Ana Maria Mihalcea substack https://tinyurl.com/3b9dh8ym





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM





Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4





Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5