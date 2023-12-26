Roi Et Isaan Thailand ร้อยเอ็ด

Roi Et features a number of impressive Buddha images and some spectacular festivals, including old fashioned rocket festivals in several towns across the province during the months of May and June. The province is famous for high-quality Thai jasmine rice planting and also known for traditional textiles and wickerwork. Roi Et town is built around a large artificial Lake, Bung Phlan Chai, where a large, walking Buddha stands on a small Island in its centre. Tall Buddha images are popular in Roi Et, including the 68-meter tall walking Buddha at Wat Buraphaphiram, which has a staircase that enables visitors to climb to knee-high level. Those interested in Historical buildings will enjoy Ku Kasing, a large Khmer sanctuary dating from the 11th century that lies sixty kilometres outside of town. Handicrafts are Roi Et province's main product, particularly the Isan khaen, a kind of woodwind instrument. The best ones are made in the small Village of Si Kaew. For silk and cotton Fabric, Thanon Phadung Phanit is a good place to visit.



