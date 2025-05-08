© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A great event is before you. Those who can prepare, do so, it is necessary ✝✡
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6779-a-great-event-is-before-you-those-who-can-prepare-do-so-it-is-necessary/
-----------
- America ‘Dangerously Close’ to ‘Rolling Blackouts & Grid Failure’ Like ‘We Just Saw in Spain,’ Trump’s Interior Secretary Warns
- https://slaynews.com/news/america-dangerously-close-rolling-blackout-grid-failure-spain-trumps-interior-secretary-warns/