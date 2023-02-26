HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF - Ukrainian MP Dmitry Korchinsky - makes NAZI Like Call for Construction of "CONCENTRATION CAMPS" for "Russian Speaking Residents" Anywhere in Ukraine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF: as Ukrainian MP Dmitry Korchinsky makes NAZI-like call for construction of concentration camps for Russian speaking residents anywhere in Ukraine.
"All these people, after the liberation of our territories, must go through filtration camps," he says, calling them untrustworthy...