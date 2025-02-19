BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JOSH REID | Resurrecting America – Wealth Creation for We The People | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 41
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 6 months ago

JOSH REID | Resurrecting America – Wealth Creation for We The People | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 41


- Opportunities are upon us in the “Golden Age” expansion in technologies, wealth creation, revamping of our government returning the power and more back to the people


- The DS has been crushed and on life support – the funding sources are coming to an end


- Josh discusses why global support is important for US coming up against China


- The NDE is yet to hit the USA


- War with China (Kinetic) may seriously escalate – Russia’s relation with US is

key


- Is the gold at Ft. Knox? Where is the gold taken back from the Vatican. Buy Gold. Gold will rise


- New World Order? Western World Order? American World Order?


- Will every American tax payor receive a $5,000 check from the IRS? DOGE!


- Clones-CGI-Masking-Dead? Alive? Etc. A brief comb through with Josh Reid


- If masked, CGI, cloned the imposters still hold the power in their name and the history they represent


- GITMO will reveal much of what needs clarification coming from pod


- RIMO’S and PINO’S. What’s a PINO?


- Josh defines “The Movie Script” and its relation to “Game Theory”


- 30,000 prisoners ordered to GITMO by DJT – Bill Clinton said he prefers to go to GITMO – Will the CCP army coming soon to America, end up at GITMO as

POW’s?


- Justice served in civilian or military courts discussed


- What’s going on with El Salvador


- Justice escalates once Kash is confirmed


- The IRS may be terminated and the Federal Reserve revamped


- Consumption tax to replace IRS income tax – External Revenue Service


- AI centers constructing now in Texas – The Sovereign Wealth Fund coming to

help create wealth for the American tax payor


- Bitcoin and Crypto delved into


- Resources are the critical component in the financial and currency systems


- Asteroid mining will become a massive opportunity in wealth


- “Deep Dives with Josh Reid” weekly episode coming to JMC Blog

johnmichaelchambers.com beginning first week March 2025!


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
new world ordermilitary tribunalsgame theorygolden agewealth creationfinancial resetgovernment reformgold reservessovereign wealthjosh reidasteroid miningeconomic transformationai developmentglobal power shiftdeep state collapsechina conflicttechnology expansionrussia relationsirs terminationgitmo revelationscrypto futurejustice escalation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy