BrightLearn - Total Wellness: Improve Your Health by Understanding and Cooperating with Your Body’s Natural Healing Systems by Dr. Joseph Pizzorno

This podcast delves into Dr. Joseph Pizzorno’s book "Total Wellness: Improve Your Health by Understanding and Cooperating with Your Body’s Natural Healing Systems," advocating for personalized health strategies based on biochemical individuality, preventive care and supporting the body’s natural healing systems—such as immunity, detoxification and inflammation—through diet, lifestyle and functional medicine.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.