BrightLearn - Gold's Surge: A Financial Revolution Unfolds, an interview with Chris Olson

The podcast discusses the dramatic surge in gold prices (hitting $2,180/oz) amid a weakening U.S. dollar, driven by global de-dollarization efforts—including BRICS nations developing a gold-backed currency—while warning of an impending financial crisis, advocating for physical gold and silver as safeguards against inflation, bank instability and the collapse of fiat currency.
