Algocracy: Government for the New World Order

Jul 20, 2025 The Corbett Report Podcast
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/algocracy/
Algocracy means “rule by algorithm,” and, as James details in today’s important episode of The Corbett Report podcast, it’s a word that we would do well to become acquainted with. And, as you will discover in this presentation, algocracy is being seeded into the public consciousness right now by the very same Big Tech broligarchs who are now in a position to implement their plan for locking down society in an AI-run dystopian surveillance nightmare.
