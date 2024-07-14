Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - He who lives without honor, dies without honor.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E03
Following destiny brings Yoshi to New York. There, he is tracked, and killed by Shredder. Shredder represents scarcity and fear that is manufactured by the fraudulent money system. The evil underlings he controls represent the corrupt agents, be it of communism, corporate capitalism, or any other cruel, rigged system.
Tracking the source of why there is so much wrong in the world, we continue to highlight the criminal insanity of the central banking system.
No B.A.D. development here, we are still building preface.
Soundtrack
Racing with the Sun - Chinese Man