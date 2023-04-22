Global Police State * Digital Currency * Covid Effect Of 5G * New World Order * WHO DO YOU SERVE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▶️ Full video: https://www.brighteon.com/7c890783-e5d8-430f-b462-f381396be9db
✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hope
♥️ And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Revelation 13:17
✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/