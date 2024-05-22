Blinken warned if United Nations recognizes Palestine as an Independent State, US, allies & affiliated businessmen Will Cut Funding for UN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICYMI: Blinken Threatens to Defund UN World Food Program if Palestine Recognized as State
The US Sec of State met with a handful of Arab American leaders last week. Blinken warned them that federal law would mandate the defunding of the UN and in turn its World Food Program if Palestine becomes a state.
He then told the Arab leaders: "The world will have to starve like Gaza" - quite the threat coming from a man who won't even publicly admit that Gaza is starving.
Blinken is quickly becoming a more odious figure than even Kissinger, no easy feat.