Blinken warned if United Nations recognizes Palestine as an Independent State, US, allies & affiliated businessmen Will Cut Funding for UN

ICYMI: Blinken Threatens to Defund UN World Food Program if Palestine Recognized as State

The US Sec of State met with a handful of Arab American leaders last week. Blinken warned them that federal law would mandate the defunding of the UN and in turn its World Food Program if Palestine becomes a state.

He then told the Arab leaders: "The world will have to starve like Gaza" - quite the threat coming from a man who won't even publicly admit that Gaza is starving.

Blinken is quickly becoming a more odious figure than even Kissinger, no easy feat.