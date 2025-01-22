BREAKING: BIRD FLU CHICKEN BAN! - New Mandates Come In As Trump Pulls Out Of WHO!

GET FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the new mandates being pushed forward by the CDC as fearmongering surrounding the fake "Bird Flu" hoax continues through the media propaganda machine.

The CDC is calling for mandatory testing, masking and more as they fraudulently use "PCR tests" as evidence of "Bird Flu."

In Georgia, the chicken exhibitions, markets and the sale of chickens in general is banned as the Georgia Department Of Agriculture cracks down, just as the World Economic Forum asked of them.

Now inaugurated President Donald Trump has pulled out of the World Health Organization...again. While this is no doubt good news, it's also being used as a distraction.

Trump who awarded Fauci on his final day in office in 2021, bragged in ads about doing whatever he says and is indeed the father of Operation Warpspeed has been meeting alongside RFK jr with Bill Gates and Albert Bourla. Gates says that Trump is ready to bring in Operation Warpspeed 2.0 in the future and has committed to it "if necessary." So the stage is already set.

Also, while the WHO is evil, that doesn't stop the CDC from continuing to push mandates and under emergency orders, Trump could be in a situation where he couldn't do ANYTHING to stop it, if he even wanted to.

While the idea of bringing down pharma is obviously great, it's more than likely that a few companies will be taken down and a few more will be further monopolized and centralized under the arm of the state.

Vaccine mandates aren't as likely to take hold this time, but certainly attacks on the food supply including further bans and poisonous rations could be the next "Plandemic" agenda as this is all a litmus for digital IDs and social credit based technocratic enslavement.





World Alternative Media

2025