Neo Drift Out - New Technology (1996, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
16 views • 6 months ago

Neo Drift Out - New Technology is a racing game developed by Visco Corporation and published by SNK. It was also released for Neo Geo CD.

The game is an arcade racing game. You can either play alone or against a second player. In single player mode, you need to beat a series of courses in a fixed order. You need to reach the finishing line within a time limit. There are also CPU cars, but they act more like obstacles. The game is played from an isometric perspective. You can only steer left and right, accelerate or break. There are checkpoints in each course. If you reach a checpoint, you get additional time. There are three cars to choose from - the Mitsubishi Lancer, the Subaru Impreza, and the Toyota Celica. They differ in speed, control and body.

Keywords
snkracing gamearcade gamevisco corporation
