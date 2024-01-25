Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is All Of A Piece
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
72 views
Published a month ago

The Intensity Is Only Increasing

* We’re going through a time of turbulence.

* This is what a fourth turning is.

* President Trump is the still point in a turning world; he’s peace and prosperity.

* The globalists are trying to insert themselves in MAGA, jam through their agenda and make it so DJT can’t unwind it.

* In the process, they’re adding $1T in debt every 100 days.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3341: Growing A Spine & Fixing The Border Crisis (24 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v493lq0-episode-3341-growing-a-spine-and-fixing-the-border-crisis.html

Keywords
immigrationdonald trumpgovernment spendingborder crisismoney launderingglobalismcontrolled oppositionmagainterest rateukrainemigration crisismigrant crisissteve bannoneconomic crisisinfiltrationsubversionkhazariafinancial crisismigrant invasionborder invasionunipartydebt crisismoney pitkleptocracykakistocracy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket