Yah's Misfits 8-23-2025

In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 30, the altar of incense, the anointing oil, and the incense itself. In the second half of the study, we breakdown some of Revelation 12, the sun, the moon, the travailing woman, the bride, the two time-periods of the tribulation, the land, the man child, the tsunami, the actual land, the stars, and the wilderness. This subject matter is a lot and we will break it down to 2 parts, finishing next week. The following week, we will discuss the dragon, as well as the beast from the sea. I honestly believe that this has nothing to do with astrology, constellations (Virgo), or stellarium. This is such an important study. Thanks, love you all.