Dolly Safran - Conscious Contactee - Flying to Saturn
ArlingtonInstitute
14 views • 9 months ago

Experience an awe-inspiring journey through space with vivid, unforgettable moments. Join Dolly and The Arlington Institute at our next Transition Talks in reliving an extraordinary adventure that will captivate and inspire. Click to dive into this incredible story.


Dolly Safran- Conscious Contactee with be presenting her incredible story and message for humanity

August 17, 2024

1-5pm

Berkeley Springs, WV

In Person or Live Stream

https://arlingtoninstitute.org/i-lived-two-lives-nurse-by-day-et-spacecraft-pilot-by-night/


Join us after the presentation for a gourmet buffet meal where you can eat, drink and be Merry with Dolly and Futurist, John L. Petersen of The Arlington Institute.



