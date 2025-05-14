Ostrich CULL IMMINENT On B.C. Farm - As Court Upholds Government Order | Maverick NEWS LIVE

Live Coverage of OSTRICH CULL - At Universal Ostrich Farm in British Columbia, where a B.C. Court has just upheld a government ordered CULL involving 400 Ostriches deeming them to be a risk for transmission of BIRD FLU. Join Maverick Live with Rick Walker for LIVE Coverage. Special guest RUDDI BRUCE of the Canadian Freedom Movement, and advocate for the Ostriches will provide background, and information you won't find anywhere else.





Plus today's other top stories with Rick Walker.





Please support our Journalism by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com





#ostriches, #h5n1, #freedom, #convoy, #wef, #klausschwab,