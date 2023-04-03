BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

324) Mark Steele and Claire Edwards: follow-up to WEF digital/electrical endgame
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
555 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • 04/03/2023

"The video recording of the first part failed, only the audio was retrievable. During the recording of the second part, most of the time the video image was frozen, my apologies for the imponderables which greatly limited the available quality and quantity of video content. For that, my apologies."


Março 17, 2023 | WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport: https://www.brighteon.com/b239161a-5df3-46e0-af96-60a7ed706d35

Links:

Grenfell Tower (London, 2017): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grenfell_Tower_fire

Paradise, the deadliest wildire in California's history (2018): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camp_Fire_(2018)

President Brezhnev (Soviet Union) came to the UN and wanted to have a treaty to stop the development of electromagnetic weapons (1976). He said, "These weapons are the most horrific weapons that the mind of man has ever devised": https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/why-is-arthur-firstenberg-not-telling-you-that-5g-is-a-weapon.html

Americans refused to have a UN treaty limiting EMF weapons: https://magdahavas.com/from-zorys-archive/23-research-on-biological-effects-of-radio-frequency-radiation-in-eurasian-communist-countries-1976/

Soviet research on the biological effects: https://ntrl.ntis.gov/NTRL/dashboard/searchResults/titleDetail/PB83176537.xhtml

Nazi Occult - Thule and Vril Society: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsS7mAbAO7o

(2018) Ex-Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard goes into more detail about the Satanic controllers: https://rumble.com/v1ykdjk-2018-ex-dutch-banker-ronald-bernard-goes-into-more-detail-and-solutions.html

Alex Thomson - The RAINS list – Satanic Ritual Abusers Named (2022): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrAM1FB4nRY

Alternative View Conference (number 9 was in 2018): https://alternativeview.co.uk/


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
emf5gmicrowavechemtrailendgame6gclaire edwardskill switchmark steelewefelectrosmogdigitised
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy