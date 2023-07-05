Final Day - 'C2C' Campaign: RG911 Testimony to GJ - Pre-Release Film Footage Snippets / Fundraiser

What did YOU learn in the last 8 days during our film snippet Pre-Release &

fundraising Campaign? We brought you new raw expert testimony pre-release

clips from the ‘9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom’ film series. The power and

potential that the full testimony from ALL TWO DOZEN experts will bring to the

actual Grand Jury is HUGE - when we succeed in our mission—a Grand Jury

investigation! In this final snippet - filmed in our own Grand Jury Meeting

Room in Washington DC - I present a small but critical portion of the WTC 7

evidence to our assembled volunteer grand jurors! Don't worry - there will be

plenty of photos and videos to illustrate exactly what I'm talking about, and

that will "cover" the repetitive shots behind the jurors. Just listen to the

content for now, and ask yourself, "How can I help this important film

project?" Mick Harrison, litigation director for the Lawyers Committee for

9/11 Inquiry, and I will never give up in our quest. And we hope that you

won’t either. This is our last chance to raise the remaining required funds:

$17,000 for Phase II (Twin Towers) of this critically important project.

Remember - it will not only educate the Grand Jury - but wake up the public as

well! In case you missed our short 6-minute campaign video on Day 1, here’s

the start of the Campaign: Watch as Gail & friends filmed us and the camera

crew in action on her personal cam during Phase 1 on WTC 7: So, now you have a

sense of what’s happening on the film set and in the editing room as well!

There’s so much more coming - such as our trailer for the film series! But

first, we have to complete the fundraising! We must reach our overall goal of

$54,000. This film series shifts the tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth

Movement, and more critically, of public awareness. It will be submitted to

the U.S. Attorney's office and to a court, as a Supplement to the original WTC

Grand Jury Petition and Evidentiary Exhibits. The Film Project is a

partnership of RichardGage911 and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and

features Attorney Mick Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me

presenting the most comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis

ever assembled. The dream team film crew - on the set at the Supreme Court of

the United States with Richard Gage and Mick Harrison in anticipation of a

breakthrough decision there to hear the case on our First Amendment right to

petition the Government via a Grand Jury investigation. Mick, I, and the team

are now preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington DC with our

professional film crew – the best in the business. (This is where YOU come

in!) We are inviting each and every one of you to co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11:

Crime Scene to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series with

2-dozen point-by-point episodes like this one. But guess what? WE CAN! Mick

and I, who have earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11 expertise,

are showing up to do it for you! So, it’s an easy stretch! For me, it started

with my deep resolve about the importance of 9/11 Truth - and giving my

resources to a cause that I believe in whole heartedly. Will you also

contribute what you are capable of? Mick, I , and everyone at LC911, have been

stretching ourselves financially very thin for more than 15 years. But it’s

different for each of us. It’s a matter of finding our own personal giving

level, based on our means, and how inspired we are about our freedom in this

country. Because—let’s face it—the Powers-That-(shouldn’t)-Be are out of

control; and it’s only getting worse. Where do you draw your line in the sand?

If we all participate, then it’s painless! And we will raise our funding total

together THIS week! Here’s how it works: We can ALL find our place on this

giving ladder! Where is YOURS? $10? $100? $500? (Co-Producers at this level

get your name on the film series credits!) $1000? Maybe you’re the one who can

give at an even higher level because you understand the importance of this

unique project for a historic Special Grand Jury and to wake up the public!

So, let’s get started right now! Our film-crew is ready to spring into action,

and they are waiting on us! This is the time. This is the film. The world is

ready for 9/11 justice & accountability! Thank you for caring! Richard, Mick,

and the Team P.S. Don’t let us miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Don’t

wait for someone else to step up for you. Only you can make this happen. Our

incredible Director, Mi

