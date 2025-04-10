Fall Of The Globalists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump, Israel, Secret WW3 Plans, Dire Wolf Resurrection, Infowars Reporter Assassination
* The U.S. government has spent the last 12 years trying to censor and destroy Alex Jones.
* They’re still trying, and it’s not because he’s crazy and dishonest.
* It’s because he’s telling the truth.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 9 April 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-alex-jones-2025