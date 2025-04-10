Fall Of The Globalists

President Trump, Israel, Secret WW3 Plans, Dire Wolf Resurrection, Infowars Reporter Assassination

* The U.S. government has spent the last 12 years trying to censor and destroy Alex Jones.

* They’re still trying, and it’s not because he’s crazy and dishonest.

* It’s because he’s telling the truth.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 9 April 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-alex-jones-2025

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1910087920985551140