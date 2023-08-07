Trump attorney John Lauro: This indictment is a game changer.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump attorney John Lauro: "This indictment is about pure politics. We engage in vigorous debate in this country about politics.
What we don't do is criminalize political speech. This indictment is a game changer.
This indictment is the first time that we've taken political speech and said we're going to criminalize it by the party that's in control against the party that's contesting the next election, where the two individuals involved are going to be running for office.
That is an incredible set of circumstances."
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1688345814635282432
@KanekoaTheGreat