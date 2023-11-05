BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Truth and Righteosness
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
173 followers
Follow
36 views • 11/05/2023

Debanking of God's chosen. Jesus was a targeted individual. All who claim to be serving God will have the testimony of being targeted because of putting God before self and anyone else. The devil started with Cain targeting Abel.

What is debanking?

De-banking, also known as de-risking, is the closure of people's or organizations' bank accounts by banks who perceive the account holders to pose a financial, legal, regulatory, or reputational risk to the bank. It is a term used within the banking industry. Debanking can also refer to the act of depriving a person or organization of banking services, especially for political reasons.



NOTICES:-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844

tribulationnwopandemicresetmarkofthebeast
