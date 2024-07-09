CTP (S2EJulSpecial2, 20240710) Chris Morehouse and Wisdom Of African Traditions BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EJulSpecial2 NOTES ( listen (Wed Jul 10 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EJulSpecial2) "Legacy: Wideom of African Traditions and the Bible" with Chris Morehouse

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

"Legacy: Wideom of African Traditions and the Bible" with Chris Morehouse. Chris' book compares almost 300 proverbs from all over the African continent with Bible verses, organized into 46 broad themes, with reflections on each theme. Discover African expressions of The Golden Rule, Loving one's Enemies, Welcoming a Stranger, more... Deep dive into not just African, but other, Cultures and ties to Biblical proverbs.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links)

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this episode





Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece this Sat. July 13th for this Show/episode (will be corresponding July 13 "Basic Economics" piece for CTP S1E56 Show)

- https://www.kirkusreviews.com/author/christopher-morehou/





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(S2EJulSpecial2 Audio: XXm XXs, Wed Jul 10 2024)





SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from June 1st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

June 1 - S1E50: Slaves To State

June 8 - S1E51: Is Prayer Alone Enough?

June 15 - S1E52: Rising Tides Lift All Boats

June 22 - S2E53: TLB-Talk relaunch

June 29 - S2E54: Speculations and What Ifs

July 6 - S2E55: In The News

July 13 - S2E56: Hard and Fast Economic Facts

July 20 - S2E57: USA, then, now, future

July 27 - S2E58: Self-Sufficiency?





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.



