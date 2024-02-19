It Can Be Tough Talking About This...

As requested from others, I share an example of how we may not always come across the best, especially when making public or online appearances in front of many others. It can be very different from speaking to an individual one-on-one, and your words may not always come out as good as you want them to, but it is also dependent on the tolerance and openness from the receiver. This video highlights the struggle, but also the dangers involved with sharing ideas within preexisting online communities; not every interaction will be like this, as you shouldn't discourage yourself, but it is worth showing. We are all prone to improvement and scrutiny. Friendly reminder that this is not a drama instigation channel. I'm not one to do that type of content, as it would also draw in people who only care about drama, despite how it may make my channel very "successful." I care about the world and I will stand up for myself, show by example, spread the solutions. We don't need to engage in the problem, I'm willing to leave those who instigate fights, that is in my view, a stronger move than fighting back. I promise to never be that creator that pushes people out like some of those out there, hold me to it. It is important not to make yourself the victim, nor have a strong ego upon sharing ideas, however we should not let ourselves or other people alter the truth that stands beyond perception and emotion. Note that Larken Rose tells us in his Candles In The Dark Seminar, to be wary in holding anti-statist confrontations in front of audiences, and that it is best one-on-one. Simply know the risks involved with what you may get yourself into in different scenarios; don't let anything take you down.

Why you should never give up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NI0cCHl9ESg

Why you are not alone: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vNrinB1gTI

A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao

Learn more, write an article and we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and much more: https://theliberator.us

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#tough #fear #important #shadowwork #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking