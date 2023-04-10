Su-25 attack aircraft hit Ukrainian equipment in the NVO zone

Missile launches were carried out in pairs from low altitudes. After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed a maneuver, releasing heat traps, and returned to the departure airfield.

As a result of combat use, camouflaged fortified field positions and armored vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists were destroyed. After the sorties, the engineering and technical staff completed the tasks of servicing the aircraft and preparing aviation equipment for a re-flight.