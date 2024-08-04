BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
West Admits to Continued Russian Gains + Kiev's Detachment from Geopolitical Reality
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
2
9 months ago

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for August 4, 2024…

▪️Western media admits to continued Russian advances along the line of contact together with growing arms, ammunition, and manpower shortages among Ukrainian forces;

▪️Western military assistance is now being drawn from monthly production which has failed to be sufficiently expanded and is incapable of meeting Ukraine's requirements on the battlefield;

▪️The reality of Ukraine's impending defeat has prompting increasingly desperate attempts to pressure nations like China into forcing Russia's  capitulation despite Russia's successes on the battlefield;

▪️The US proxy war in Ukraine is just one of several conflicts the US is perpetuating in an attempt to reestablish primacy over the globe and prevent the rise of multipolarism;


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiausaukrainenatothe new atlas
