West Admits to Continued Russian Gains + Kiev's Detachment from Geopolitical Reality

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for August 4, 2024…



▪️Western media admits to continued Russian advances along the line of contact together with growing arms, ammunition, and manpower shortages among Ukrainian forces;



▪️Western military assistance is now being drawn from monthly production which has failed to be sufficiently expanded and is incapable of meeting Ukraine's requirements on the battlefield;



▪️The reality of Ukraine's impending defeat has prompting increasingly desperate attempts to pressure nations like China into forcing Russia's capitulation despite Russia's successes on the battlefield;



▪️The US proxy war in Ukraine is just one of several conflicts the US is perpetuating in an attempt to reestablish primacy over the globe and prevent the rise of multipolarism;





