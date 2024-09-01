Major fire at the Konakovskaya State District Power Plant in Russia, from UKR drone attack

Major fire at the Konakovskaya State District Power Plant from UKR drone attack.

A UAV attack resulted in a fire in the Konakovsky District of the Tver Region, authorities reported

According to local authorities, it has now been eliminated. Explosions were heard in the region at 5 a.m. The footage shows a fire that started near the power plant after the attack.

⚡️Fire crews are heading to the area of ​​the Moscow Oil Refinery (MORP), TASS reports, citing emergency services.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, as a result of the fall of one of them, the technical premises of the Moscow Oil Refinery were damaged.

Adding:

As Governor Igor Rudenya reported, in the Konakovo area of ​​the Tver region, according to updated data, 5 drones were shot down by the air defense system.



According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Adding:

❗️Three drones attempted to attack the Kashira State District Power Plant, said Mikhail Shuvalov, head of the city of Kashira in the Moscow Region.

It is claimed that there are no casualties or damage. Power supply has not been disrupted.