BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Major fire at the Konakovskaya State District Power Plant in Russia, from UKR drone attack
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 8 months ago

Major fire at the Konakovskaya State District Power Plant from UKR drone attack.

A UAV attack resulted in a fire in the Konakovsky District of the Tver Region, authorities reported

According to local authorities, it has now been eliminated. Explosions were heard in the region at 5 a.m. The footage shows a fire that started near the power plant after the attack.

⚡️Fire crews are heading to the area of ​​the Moscow Oil Refinery (MORP), TASS reports, citing emergency services.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, as a result of the fall of one of them, the technical premises of the Moscow Oil Refinery were damaged.

Adding:

As Governor Igor Rudenya reported, in the Konakovo area of ​​the Tver region, according to updated data, 5 drones were shot down by the air defense system.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Adding:

❗️Three drones attempted to attack the Kashira State District Power Plant, said Mikhail Shuvalov, head of the city of Kashira in the Moscow Region. 
It is claimed that there are no casualties or damage. Power supply has not been disrupted.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy