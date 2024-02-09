© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #357
1. 2:55 OMG Exposes Democrats “They know they’re in trouble”
2. 17:14 The Overhype around Taylor Swift Psyop Narrative and The Kansas City Chiefs
3. 46:55 Leftists Sperging out over Danielle Smiths new Child LGTBQ legislation
4. 54:26 Ben Shapiro - Tom MacDonald do a Rap Video together
5. 1:09:40 Shocking Study Finds Gen Z Boys are rejecting Feminism
6. 1:42:20 How Close are we to WWIII ?
7. 2:00:40 European Farmers Protesting on a Massive Scale
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts