Kamala Harris & SDA Close Of Probation. Drunkenness, Gluttony After Thanksgiving Brings Sunday Law

Kamala Harris has reemerged in the public eye from her election loss to Donald Trump with a new emotional video. Is she drunk? Many have accused her of being a functional alcoholic. Thankgiving brings Drunkenness and Gluttony as the popular sins of the day and the wine of Babylon will soon be served to Americans and the world at large. This current event should awaken every Seventh Day Adventist as she will soon become the next president of America and serve the wine of Babylon to Americans through enforcing a National Sunday Law after Thankgiving. Probation is about to close for every SDA. Will you survive the Dark Day? This is present truth for the last generation. David House of Saving Health Ministries originally gave the Kamala prophecy in July 2022 based on Bible prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8jsyTwa3ug





‘Is She Drunk’: Kamala Harris’ Emotional Video After US Election Defeat Sparks Concerns. Kamala Harris, the US vice president, released an emotional video addressing her supporters but her critics said she looked dishevelled. A video released by Kamala Harris, the US vice-president who recently lost the US presidential race to Donald Trump, has set off a new controversy, with some even calling her a ‘functioning alcoholic’. “I know this is an uncertain time. I’m clear-eyed about that. I know you’re clear-eyed about it, and it feels heavy," Kamala said in her first speech after her Howard University concession speech.





Trump gives a VERY personal Thanksgiving message to Democrats. President-elect Donald Trump delivered one of his trademark holiday greetings on Thanksgiving eve and offered a special wish for what he called 'Radical Left Lunatics.' The 78-year-old incoming president posted the backhanded well wishes to Truth Social at nearly 1 a.m. Thursday. Trump is spending Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, while he works on the presidential transition. 'Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!' Trump said.





Bidens spending last Thanksgiving as president on Nantucket, a family tradition. President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and members of their family are spending his final Thanksgiving holiday as president on Nantucket, per family tradition. Mr. Biden headed to a fire station on Nantucket, as he has in previous years. The family is staying at the house of billionaire David Rubenstein, where they have stayed for the past three years. On Thursday, Mr. Biden and Jill Biden called units from each branch of the military who are stationed across the globe, the White House said.









Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law for the Climate. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate will be legislated after or during COP29. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Climate Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of this will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The climate sabbath is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.





David House