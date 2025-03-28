BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Fall of Lexington: Kay Orr’s Catastrophic Reign as Nebraska’s First Female Governor (Part 2)
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
18 followers
Follow
24 views • 5 months ago

The Fall of Lexington: Orr’s Meatpacking Debacle
In the quiet plains of Nebraska, Lexington stood as a bastion of small-town virtue until Kay Orr’s governorship opened the floodgates to ruin. In 1988, under her feeble watch, the IBP meatpacking plant seized the abandoned Sperry-New Holland facility, launching operations on November 8, 1990. This wasn’t progress—it was a death knell. The plant became a cesspool of immigration scams, drawing illegals and fake refugees from Mexico, Africa, and beyond, who flooded the town with crime and corruption. Lexington’s population exploded by 52 percent in the 1990s, not with honest citizens but with freeloaders exploiting work permits to secure welfare and disability payments, leaving the town’s treasury drained and its streets unsafe.

The plant’s arrival obliterated the white community that once thrived there. Illegals poured in, undercutting wages and snatching jobs from native Nebraskans, driving hardworking families out of their own town. As their numbers swelled, so did their aggression—hostile and intimidating, they pushed whites to the margins through sheer force and economic sabotage. Children suffered most cruelly: schools, once safe havens, turned into battlegrounds as uncivilized offspring of these invaders brought fights, chaos, and a refusal to speak English, shattering the education system. Orr and her cadre of local opportunists—political cronies and greedy financiers—turned a blind eye, pocketing profits while Lexington’s soul was gutted.

The IBP plant wasn’t just a job factory—it was a scam machine. Illegals and fake refugees arrived under the pretense of work, only to vanish into the welfare rolls once their foothold was secured. Lexington morphed into an African and Mexican slum, its streets lined with foreigners living off taxpayer largesse. Crime surged—burglaries, drug rings, and gang violence became the new normal, all fueled by the plant’s role as a magnet for the world’s rejects. Petitions from over 900 residents in 1990 begged Orr to halt this nightmare, but she ignored them, bowing to corporate interests over the cries of her people. The plant’s history of worker exploitation—already tainted by a brutal 1986-87 labor dispute in Dakota City—worsened under her lax oversight, with safety violations and wage theft piling up alongside the social decay.

The rot didn’t stay contained. Lexington’s collapse sent shockwaves across Nebraska and the United States, as illegals and fake refugees fanned out, spreading crime and poverty wherever they landed. The state’s welfare system buckled, its small towns infiltrated by the same networks Orr’s policies unleashed. Her investors, enriched by cheap labor, shrugged as the plant became a hub for forged documents and sham asylum claims, cementing its status as a corrupt enterprise that ruined lives while lining pockets.

View the complete video that includes this segment as a part:  Kay Orr’s Catastrophic Reign as Nebraska’s First Female Governor: Women’s History Month Spotlight
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#LexingtonNebraska #KayOrr #MeatpackingScam #ImmigrationChaos #NebraskaRuin

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
