Congressman: Brazil Becoming Dictatorship After Biden's Election Interference

The Biden administration interfered in Brazil's election and helped bring to power a radical who hates America and is openly aligning Brazil with top geopolitical foes of the United States such as China even while arresting critics and persecuting dissidents, warned Brazilian Congressman Gustavo Gayer in this exclusive interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman.





Congressman (Deputado) Gayer, who last week led a delegation of Brazilian lawmakers and journalists to Washington to sound the alarm, also warned Americans that as Brazil continues sinking into a dictatorship, it could result in millions of his countrymen fleeing to the United States, making the ongoing illegal immigration crisis seem minor by comparison.





Brazil is rapidly becoming a dictatorship as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his allies in the judicial branch work to imprison their opponents while freeing actual criminals from prison. Even foreign journalists are being arrested in Brazil for their opinions, Congressman Gayer said. And it is going to get worse if the world does not speak out.





Deputado Gayer also warned of a powerful communist network known as the Sao Paulo Forum (Foro de Sao Paulo) founded by Lula, Fidel Castro, the Sandanistas, and various Marxist narco-terrorist organizations. This network is taking over Latin America and working to extinguish freedom, and unfortunately, U.S. authorities are either silent or even complicit.





