VAX-POISONED SHEFFIELD STAR “MYSTERIOUSLY” DROWNS

George Baldock, 31, drowned in his Glyfada pool on 9 Oct 2024. Post-mortem: no drugs or alcohol, but an enlarged heart prone to arrhythmias; coroner ruled accidental death.

George Baldock:

Sheffield United Player of the Season: 2018–19 (fan vote)

PFA EFL Championship Team of the Year: 2018–19

EFL Championship promotion: 2018–19 (2nd place automatic)

Premier League “ever-present” 2019–20: started all 38 league matches, Sheffield United finished 9th (club-record PL points haul)

Greek Super League winner: 2023–24 (Panathinaikos, post-summer 2023 move)

