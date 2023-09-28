BLAZE TV | Glenn Beck SHOCKED at How FAST Russell Brand Was Abandoned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GLENN BECK TV | Glenn Beck SHOCKED at How FAST Russell Brand Was Abandoned
London's Metropolitan Police force has opened an investigation into accusations made against comedian Russell Brand. This comes after the BBC, Brand's publisher and talent agency, sponsors like Burger King, and even the British Parliament have come after or abandoned him based solely on allegations.
Glenn argues that while we still don't know the truth about whether Brand is guilty or not, it's shocking to see just how fast and viciously everyone has abandoned him. Is this the global elites' way of punishing him for speaking out against their plans?
Glenn also reviews a similar story about NFL star Chandler Jones, who claims he was taken against his will to a mental health hospital by the Las Vegas fire department, injected, and forced to sleep on the floor after posting a "disturbing social media rant" — which he says was the result of a hack.
Do we still live in a society where people are innocent until proven guilty?
