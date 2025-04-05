Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 5 April 2025
⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.
💥 In Belgorod direction, the Sever Group have engaged manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and a territorial defence brigade close to Krasnopolye and Miropolskoye (Sumy region).
▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 troops, two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns.
📍The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, and a territorial defence brigade close to Komarovka, Kondrashovka, and Kamenka (Kharkov region).
▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 250 troops, two pick-up trucks, and seven field artillery guns including five Western-made pieces. One ammunition depot was destroyed.
📍The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops engaged units of three mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade near Konstantinovka, Pravdovka, Zarya, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).
▪️The enemy lost up to 300 troops, four tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns.
↗️ Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, an air assault brigade, and an unmanned aerial vehicles brigade of the AFU near Novoekonomicheskoye, Udachnoye, Zverevo, Yelizavetovka, Krasnoarmeysk, and Alekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).
▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 435 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, and two artillery guns. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.
📍The Vostok Group's units have taken more favourable lines and positions. Russian formations hit manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of AFU and a territorial defence brigade close to Otradnoye and Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).
▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 troops, six motor vehicles, and a field artillery gun.
📍 The Dnepr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian forces damaged formations of a mechanised brigade, a coastal defence brigade of the AFU and a territorial defence brigade close to Stepovoye, Novopokrovka, and Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region).
▪️Up to 65 troops, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, and two ammunition depots have been neutralised.
🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of the military airfield, missile and artillery depots, an unmanned aerial vehicle assembly enterprise as well as clusters of manpower and materiel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas.
🔎 Russian air defence systems have shot down seven JDAM guided bombs and five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, as well as 208 fixed-wing drones.
📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:
▫️ 660 aircraft,
▫️ 283 helicopters,
▫️ 49,982 unmanned aerial vehicles,
▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,
▫️ 22,683 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,
▫️ 1,534 MLRS combat vehicles,
▫️ 23,233 field artillery guns and mortars,
▫️ 33,685 units of support military vehicles.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry