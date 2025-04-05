Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 5 April 2025

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, the Sever Group have engaged manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and a territorial defence brigade close to Krasnopolye and Miropolskoye (Sumy region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 troops, two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns.

📍The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, and a territorial defence brigade close to Komarovka, Kondrashovka, and Kamenka (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 250 troops, two pick-up trucks, and seven field artillery guns including five Western-made pieces. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

📍The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops engaged units of three mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade near Konstantinovka, Pravdovka, Zarya, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy lost up to 300 troops, four tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns.