Lancet Hits on various AFU targets - 6th July 2023

- The defeat of the Ukrainian 122-mm self-propelled guns 2S1 "Carnation" by "Lancet"
- Effective destruction of a BMP-2 with the help of the Lancet.
Lancet destroys German-manufactured PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer
UAV operators uncovered a firing position of an AFU self-propelled gun camouflaged in a forested area. The hit detonated ammunition, resulting in complete destruction.
Sources @Intel Slava Z & Russian MOD