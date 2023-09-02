Bill Gates Pushes Agenda to Chop Down Forests and Bury the Trees

The Lunatics are well an truly in charge of the Asylum....



Microsoft co-founder is funding a new effort that seeks to chop down a staggering 70 million acres of trees in an effort to allegedly “fight global warming.”

Gates’s organization, Breakthrough Energy, has plowed $6.6 million into the project led by Kodama Systems.

The move will see 70m acres of forests, mostly in the Western United States, cut down.

After the trees have been chopped down, they will be buried.

According to the project organizers, “scientists” say “burying trees can reduce global warming.”

Kodama claims that burying the trees will prevent them from allegedly “spewing” carbon back into the air.

The coordinators of the project are choosing to reap the salable carbon offsets by burying the biomass in dry & oxygen-free “earthenvaults.”

The trees will be buried instead of being used for conventional means, like timber for housing.

Gates has been pushing several controversial schemes that claim to fight “climate change.”

As Slay News previously reported, Gates has been funding efforts to block out light from the Sun to fight “global warming” by cooling the Earth.

The plan involves blocking the Sun’s rays from reaching the Earth using solar geoengineering.

The scheme would lower the planet’s temperature and allegedly combat “global warming.”

Despite the obvious risks with such a plan, the U.S. government is currently investigating stratospheric geoengineering.

Gates previously backed a similar major project at Harvard using balloons to deploy aerosols into the atmosphere to block sunlight.

However, the Gates-funded tests were put on hold after some pushback.

Source : https://slaynews.com/news/bill-gates-chop-down-70-million-acres-trees-fight-global-warming/

Video Mirrored - Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP

Full Episode -https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/gates-pushes-agenda-to-chop-down-forests-and-bury-the-trees-5482943?&utm_medium

