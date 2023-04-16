BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The DOJ charges Mr. Miles Guo with 12 counts of defrauding $1 billion. But in the 32-page indictment, the DOJ and the SEC could not even provide a real victim’s name
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
04/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eg9gre1fa

04/13/2023 Nicole on The Matt Locke Show: The DOJ charges Mr. Miles Guo with 12 counts of defrauding $1 billion. But in the 32-page indictment, the DOJ and the SEC could not even provide a real victim’s name. The federal government has detained an American resident on American soil without proof of what they're accusing him of.  #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Matt Locke Show podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YhHVaMKfPo9HEySArwpzy


04/13/2023 妮可参加Matt Locke Show：司法部以12项罪名指控郭文贵先生欺诈10亿美元，但在郭先生长达32页的起诉书中，美国司法部和证劵交易委员会甚至无法提供一个真正受害者的名字，联邦政府在完全没有证据的情况下，在美国国土上拘留一位美国居民。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweapon ccp miles guo taiwan artemisinin covid19 gnews covid hydroxychloroquine ivermectin ccpvirus new federal state of china bgy nfsc whisleblower gmusic gettr hcoin himalaya exchange hpay vaccine disaster gfashion 13579
