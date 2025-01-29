DEEPSEEK! Hype or Real?

THIS IS THE KIND OF CONTENT FREEDOMAIN SUBSCRIBERS ARE GETTING!





In this episode, I examine the recent decline in Bitcoin prices alongside the impact of the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which claims to deliver advanced AI at significantly lower costs than U.S. competitors. Bitcoin's drop from 150k to 140k CAD underscores the cryptocurrency's volatility, reflecting broader market concerns about emerging players and potential manipulation.





I highlight DeepSeek's cost-effective model training and its challenge to established tech firms, raising questions about the future of companies like NVIDIA. Despite these disruptions, I affirm Bitcoin's role as a secure, decentralized asset and stress the importance of a long-term investment perspective amid ongoing technological transformations.





