Nicole: CCP’s infiltration in the United States is an open secret
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
20 views • 04/20/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eusn29a14

04/19/2023 新中国联邦的Nicole(@Nicole7749) 做客Real America‘s Voice(@RealAmVoice) 电视台早间档节目Steve Gruber Show (@SteveGruber). Nicole谈到：“中共对美国的渗透渗透是公开的秘密, 每个人都知道。 但是，美国媒体不会向人民展示这张照片：我们从中共控制的报纸上找到了这张中共间谍与美国政要的合照。 更加讽刺的是，两个因帮助中共在纽约设立警察局而被捕的人在同一天被保释出来，而他们要迫害的目标——新中国联邦创始人郭文贵先生——却仍然身陷囹圄。” #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
