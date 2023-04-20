Nicole: CCP’s infiltration in the United States is an open secret

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/19/2023 新中国联邦的Nicole(@Nicole7749) 做客Real America‘s Voice(@RealAmVoice) 电视台早间档节目Steve Gruber Show (@SteveGruber). Nicole谈到：“中共对美国的渗透渗透是公开的秘密, 每个人都知道。 但是，美国媒体不会向人民展示这张照片：我们从中共控制的报纸上找到了这张中共间谍与美国政要的合照。 更加讽刺的是，两个因帮助中共在纽约设立警察局而被捕的人在同一天被保释出来，而他们要迫害的目标——新中国联邦创始人郭文贵先生——却仍然身陷囹圄。” #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang