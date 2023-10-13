InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Crowley Disciples Usher In The Fourth Reich - 10-13-2023

The establishment’s admiration for the Nazis all began even before Normandy was stormed.

As the Guardian reported in 2004, George W Bush's grandfather, the late US senator Prescott Bush, was a director and shareholder of companies that profited from their involvement with the financial backers of Nazi Germany.

His business dealings, which continued until his company's assets were seized in 1942 under the Trading with the Enemy Act, led more than 60 years later to a civil action for damages being brought in Germany against the Bush family by two former slave labourers at Auschwitz.

Similarly, Sex Magician Aleister Crowley served as a spy for the British Government. But The beast fled his admirers from a debauched Weimar renaissance Berlin in 1932 Fleeing what would soon become Chancellor Hitler’s Germany. Oddly enough Deputy Fuhrer Rudolph Hess was obsessed with Aleister Crowley. An occultic fascination that forever tied Crowley to the Third Reich.

After WW2. The Ratlines that sent the Nazis scurrying through the Vatican, Spain and South America landed them in safe harbor in the U.S. and Canada. One of these ratlines supplied Operation Paperclip that fueled NASA, the CIA, and the NSA.

Decades later. The synthesized occultic NAZI death culture flows through the U.S.from Hollywood to Washington D.C. in one way shape or form. Whether it’s DC insider John Podesta’s Spirit Cooking. Or President Biden’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities appointee Lady Gaga. The common thread is no talent poser artist and Crowley Thelemaist Marina Abromovic. While major hubs of Satanic sex trafficking rings are discovered implicating high ranking officials and American morals are diminished. The Illuminati Nazi death culture grows exponentially. In an article that would make Goebells beam with pride, The Washington Post suggested using black magic to summon demons against Trump supporters.

Meanwhile, the Church of Satan puts in their full support behind the Ukrainian war effort. Supporting an effort replete with shady biolabs and a major hub of child sex trafficking. As more and more Ukrainian soldiers are recorded conducting pagan blood rituals and celebrating their Nazi forefathers.

