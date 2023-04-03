© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Destroys The Lure Of The Adulteress.
Proverbs 2:16 (NIV).
16) Wisdom will save you also from the adulterous woman,
from the wayward woman with her seductive words,
17) who has left the partner of her youth
and ignored the covenant she made before God.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
An adulteress has betrayed her husband and seduces men with her words.
The Narrow Path provides the wisdom to resist her alure.
https://pc1.tiny.us/e64ctfn6
#wisdom #adulterous #woman #seductive #partner #ignored #covenant #God #adulteress