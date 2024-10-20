CTP (S2EOctSpecial7, 20241024) God And Trump w/ Richard Lynch BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2EOctSpecial7 NOTES ( listen (Tue Oct 22 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EOctSpecial7) "God and Trump" w/ Richard Lynch
See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus
"God and Trump" w/ Richard Lynch
[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]
Transcript Bonus: "Music, TV, and more Movies" TheLibertyBeacon piece
Episode related pieces...
- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Tue. Oct. 22nd Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Oct. 26 "RFK Jr. for Health Secretary?" piece for CTP S1E71 Show)
- https://RichardLynchBand.com
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics
- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup
- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections
- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup
- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)
- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
(S2EOctSpecial7 Audio Thu Oct 24 2024)
[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl, Used With Permission Under License ]
SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 31st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...
October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings
October 8 - S2EOctSpecial2: All Lives Matter?
October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)
October 15 - S2EOctSpecial4: Sum Of Many People's Fears of a Civil War 2.0
October 17 - S2EOctSpecial5: Preserve America Now
October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro
October 22: S2EOctSpecial6: Singer/Songwriter Eddy "You Da" Mann
October 24: S2EOctSpecial7: God and Trump (w/ R. Lynch)
October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary
November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)
November 9 - S2E73: No you CAN NOT REST
November 16 - S2E74: [From NY it's] SATURDAY NIGHT [not LIVE, in Theaters]
November 23 - S2E75: Abortion - Profit Motive Side